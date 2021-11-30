Indigenous Education: Exploring the history beneath our feet

But this time of year also presents a good opportunity to share the truth. This has always been an important time in Indigenous cultures. Native Americans have always celebrated the Autumn Equinox marking the harvest season when crops and other food sources were collected and stored to prepare for the winter season. During this time, it was an Indigenous practice to connect as family units for various reasons, including shared agriculture. Tavis maintains, “from an observer’s perspective, people would think that we’re still participating [in Thanksgiving], and we do, but with the proper knowledge that this was stolen from us, and now it’s time for us to place the proper energy back into this festive occasion.”

Instead of Thanksgiving, Tavis’ family calls it Family Day, and Indigenous Education activities demonstrate “diligence, dedication, hard-work and love within the community to share energy and confidence in service to other people,” says Tavis. Beyond Native American History lessons, they offer an outdoor gathering space called Indigenous People Artist and Market Place (IPAM). I was invited to see the space at 1628-32 Ridge Ave, and to participate in a full moon fire circle, where we talked, meditated to the sound of singing bowls, wrote down and set our intentions for things we wish to release, then burned them in the fire, as it is believed that the smoke will carry our messages into the universe. Indigenous Education kept the zen vibes rolling as IPAM hosted a cultural exchange on Family Day (November 25th) where people ate together, shared personal family histories, traditions, and uplifted each other’s business and organizational work. An Urban Art Gallery will kick off December on the 4th. Winter Solstice Festivities (aka the Christmas season) will begin December 21st, and include another fire circle where guests can set intentions for the New Year. IndeEdu is also creating an Indigenous Village Trading Post for small businesses to showcase their products. Additionally, there will be a garden where people can pick fresh vegetables and herbs, relax and share meals.

As we toured the Indigenous community space, I was gifted a few hot peppers and green tomatoes that were growing in the space. But before heading home to make fried green tomatoes, I thanked the earth for its nourishment. I felt good in this evolving labor of love called the Indigenous Village. It was clear that November is perfect for Native American Heritage Month.

The crimes against Natives will forever be a deeply inflicted wound, but as we witness the cycle of Mother Nature directly influence the nature of human kindness, the solidarity and love amongst family, friends and community, and promote the sharing of assets and nourishment, I can’t help but believe that the magic in November and the Spirit of the Ancestors is much greater than the pain imposed.

In the end, I asked Tavis why this work was so important to him, and his response was profoundly short; “it helps me feel full.”

We should all aspire to feel as full as Tavis, not just during Native American Heritage Month, or on Family Day, AKA Thanksgiving, but from the fall equinox to summer solstice and back again.

You can find Indigenous People Artist and Market Place events here.