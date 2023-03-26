12 injured in apartment floor collapse near Indiana University of Pennsylvania

A dozen people were injured in the collapse of a second-story floor inside an apartment complex near a western Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

Seven people were taken to hospitals and five others were treated at the scene after the 11:50 p.m. Saturday collapse at Elm by Traverse Commons about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, state police told the Tribune-Review.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the victims had injuries ranging from serious to minor. He said responding troopers found one person lying in the road and others grouped outside the three-story building reported that a floor inside had collapsed.

“It is unknown exactly how many people were inside the apartment at the time of the floor collapse,” he said. Those still inside were helped out through a broken first-floor window, which caused many of the injuries. Fire rescuers searched the building, which has been secured by the management.