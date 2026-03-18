Pennsylvania regulators asked an administrative law judge on Wednesday to make a gas utility pay $2.6 million in civil penalties for a chocolate factory explosion three years ago that killed seven workers and sent flames shooting into the air.

The Public Utility Commission filed a formal complaint against the UGI Utilities Inc. gas division, alleging the company’s distribution facilities serving the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading violated state and federal standards and regulations.

The commission says the deadly March 2023 explosion and fire destroyed one factory building and a nearby apartment building, causing about $42 million in property damage. Ten people were injured, including four who were seriously hurt, the commission said.

UGI issued a statement Wednesday that called the explosion a heartbreaking tragedy and expressed sympathy for the victims’ families, people in West Reading and others who were affected.

A woman pulled alive from the rubble told The Associated Press in 2023 that flames had engulfed the building and her arm when the floor gave way beneath her. Patricia Borges fell into vat of liquid chocolate, which extinguished her blazing arm. Borges broke her collarbone and both of her heels and spent nine hours screaming for help and waiting for rescue as firefighters battled the inferno.