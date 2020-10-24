In key Bucks County, Biden makes his case at Bristol Township drive-in rally

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

In a campaign swing through a key suburban county Saturday morning, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke at a socially distanced drive-in rally at Bucks County Community College’s Lower Bucks campus in Bristol Township before heading farther north into Pennsylvania.

Setting the stage for Biden were the Democratic candidate in the First Congressional District, Christina Finello; former Bucks Congressman Patrick Murphy; Jill Biden; and Tara Huber, teachers union president in the county’s Neshaminy School District.

Finello opened the rally by explaining what inspired her to run for office, including a goal to protect health care options for people like herself with pre-existing conditions. The Ivyland Borough Council member is running against incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, who has held the seat since 2017.

“I am going to join them in Washington next year and end the Trump agenda,” Finello said. “Just remember what happened in 2018: Southeast Pennsylvania sent four Democratic women to Congress. So let’s make history and send a fifth.”

During his speech, Biden touched on many of the same themes and messages he’s raised in past rallies and debates: President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic, health care and the economy.

Biden said that between dealing with educational plans and a faltering economy and job market, many families, including those in Bucks, are being pushed to the brink.

“They see folks at the top doing much better,” Biden said, “while the rest are wondering, `Who’s looking out for me?’ That’s Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Although Biden spoke mostly of the country’s collective national issues, the former vice president did discuss key environmental issues affecting Pennsylvania and the Delaware Valley.

“Let me be clear, I am not banning fracking in Pennsylvania or anywhere else,” Biden said. “And I can protect Pennsylvania jobs, period.”