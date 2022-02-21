New Jersey’s Legislative Reapportionment Commission on Friday came to an agreement on the new state legislative districts map that will be in place for the next decade. And it has significant ramifications for the 2023 election.

In a historic first, the commission came to terms on a bipartisan map, without needing a tiebreaking vote.

The commission publicly released two proposed maps last week, one drawn by Democrats and the other drawn by Republicans. It was another first that advocates said made the process more democratic.

After taking feedback from the public, the commission chose to create a new map.

Dave’s Redistricting App, a nonpartisan mapping tool, gave the new district map high grades for minority representation and proportionality. But it ranked poorly for splitting counties into multiple districts, which it did 56 times, according to the app:

Atlantic County was split three times, Bergen County five times, Burlington County three times, Camden County twice, Cumberland county once, Essex County four times, Gloucester County twice, Hudson County three times, Hunterdon County twice, Mercer County twice, Middlesex County six times, Monmouth County four times, Morris County three times, Ocean County three times, Passaic County five times, Somerset County four times, Union County three times, and Warren County once.

It noted that some counties and municipalities, like Newark and Jersey City, needed to be split in order to maintain proportionality. Each legislative district must have as close to the same population as possible.

Only 24% of the state’s 40 legislative districts are considered to be “competitive” according to Dave Redistricting App’s analysis.