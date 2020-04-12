‘I don’t want to die in here’: inmates talk about conditions in Philly jails

This article originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

–

A pair of Riverside Correctional Facility inmates said they fear for their lives as the novel coronavirus spreads in Philadelphia jails.

The two women, who asked not to be identified, spoke in calls that were streamed online by the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and other social justice groups Thursday afternoon.

“It is H-E-double L in here,” one woman said. “They had the whole third floor quarantined. This is not a good place to be if you have medical conditions. Like me, if I have a seizure, it’s really messed up because they take so long to get to you because everybody is scared in here. I don’t want to die in here. I just want to get out of here.”

The woman added that there are 61 people in her unit and that “it’s impossible” to social distance.

“It’s too many of us in here. And the phones are right next to each other. It’s not 6 [feet] apart. They won’t even let the cleaners come out to clean, to disinfect the phones and the tables and stuff, you know, to keep it down. It didn’t happen last night or tonight. It’s not like it’s supposed to be.”