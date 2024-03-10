I-76 eastbound back open after tractor trailer fire in Montgomery County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

I-76 eastbound was shut down for hours after a FedEx truck caught fire in Montgomery County. The road reopened just after 1 p.m.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on I-76 eastbound between exits 331B for 476 and 338 for Belmont Avenue.

Traffic was diverted at Exit 331B.

Police have not said if there are any injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Drivers should use caution in the area and find alternative routes.