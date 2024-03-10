I-76 eastbound back open after tractor trailer fire in Montgomery County

Police have not said if there are any injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.

    Updated Mar. 10, 2024 1:41 pm
I-76 in Montgomery County.

I-76 eastbound is shut down after a FedEx truck caught fire in Montgomery County. (6abc)

I-76 eastbound was shut down for hours after a FedEx truck caught fire in Montgomery County. The road reopened just after 1 p.m.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on I-76 eastbound between exits 331B for 476 and 338 for Belmont Avenue.

Traffic was diverted at Exit 331B.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Drivers should use caution in the area and find alternative routes.

