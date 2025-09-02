From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Jacqueline Reis Messina died of lung cancer in September 2023. But she lives on as soil nourishing the plants around her daughter Jayme Strasburger’s New Jersey home.

When Strasburger realized the end was approaching, her family started to think about how to honor the matriarch after death.

“It’s a hard subject,” Strasburger said. “She didn’t have any after-death plans because she didn’t want to die. And nobody wants to talk about death. But it’s a real subject and it’s important to have those conversations.”

Strasburger rejected the typical options of burial and cremation for death care. She said she wanted to be physically closer to her mother instead of visiting her out at a cemetery. And Reis Messina was scared of fire and didn’t want to be cremated.

Then the family found an option few have ever heard of: human composting.

“I said, ‘Would you like that?’” Strasburger asked. “And she goes, ‘So you can make me a tree? A magnolia tree like the one in your backyard?’ And I said, ‘absolutely.’”