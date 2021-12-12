With 2½ cups of birdseed, two packages of unflavored gelatin, two tablespoons of honey, and a cup of water, Norristown Farm Park environmental educator Rebecca Blacketter prepared essential ingredients. She also set aside oranges and apples, for make-and-take-home outdoor tree ornaments for the squirrels.

Blacketter has grown versatile over the past year of working at the park, she said — interactive programs like these happen all the time.

“We have educational programming throughout the year. It depends on what season we’re in, what we’re doing. So today, we’re talking about bird ornaments because it’s the Christmas or holiday season,” she said.

The 690-acre Norristown Farm Park, which spans parts of Norristown proper and East and West Norriton townships, has been in continuous use since colonial days. It’s owned by the state of Pennsylvania and currently operated by the Montgomery County Division of Parks, Trails, and Historic Sites.

Blacketter said the park has seen its visitor numbers rise because of the pandemic. And with the coronavirus’ omicron variant causing some concern, events such as Saturday’s workshop offer a safe escape.

“A lot of the things that we are doing are outside. This particular program is indoors, but it is very spaced out and very open because we’re in a good space. But a lot of our outdoor programs have been very popular because people feel more comfortable and more spaced out outside,” Blacketter said.

Karen Stover, 63, of Harleysville, said she’s always outdoors, “doing line dancing and Tai Chi and various things, and walking a lot.”

Stover and her 5-year-old granddaughter, McKenna, said they were excited to be making food for wildlife.

“It’s just been fun spending time with my granddaughter doing something for the holidays. So it’s great,” Stover said.

Andrew Haimbach, 52, of Norristown, came along with Cub Scouts Troop 724. The troop leaders were “trying to find places to just do activities with the troop to get them away from video games and being stuck at home there, especially during the wintertime,” he said. “Here, it’s good to get out there learning about birds and wildlife.”

True, but 10-year-old Cub Scout Anthony told WHYY News that he wasn’t ready to give up on video games just yet.

If you missed out on Saturday’s ornaments workshop, Blacketter said other events are planned soon.

“We have a monthly bird walk. So we walk around and look at all the bird species. We also have a full moonwalk every month, which is also very popular, so you get to be in the park after hours, which people find very fun,” Blacketter said.