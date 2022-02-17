Russian hackers have already hit Ukrainian government websites and banking systems as of Tuesday afternoon — a repeat performance of attacks waged last month and in years past.

Molina says attacks on critical infrastructure are likely the U.S. government’s number one concern.

“Certainly the power grid, internet connectivity, the financial systems, our ability to get money from an ATM to make payments with credit cards, water systems, sewage systems, transportation networks,” he said. “All of those are key objectives for any cyberwarfare anywhere in the world.”

Organizations, Molina said, should hire cybersecurity experts to help them protect their client and employee information, as well as their websites and social network accounts to prevent them from being used to spread malware or misinformation. He added that employees should be trained to recognize phishing and other sophisticated attacks.

He said individuals should also prepare for potential cyberattacks — first by securing their own devices, accounts, and information.

Molina also warned against sharing or believing fake news.

“The one [thing] that we have to be very mindful about is fake news and misinformation,” he said. “We’re a very divided society right now politically regarding vaccines, the economy and race. And it is not unusual for some Russian sponsored trolls to fuel the flames of those conflicts online by spreading fake news and information.”