How the beautiful, ultra-rare trillium plant was brought to Delaware

This was trillium pusillum var. ozarkanum, and it is a rare trillium, a trillium that needs a little bit more protection and a little bit more study. It’s a trillium that we’ve determined, as a scientific group, that it is its own species. It’s separate from the rest of the trilliums of its size, but it has not yet been published. And without a publication name, you cannot file for government protection for these plant species. So the community is kind of rallying behind this species that we know will eventually get federal protection. But right now, it doesn’t have it. So we’re trying to preserve the population as much as possible.

And the search for this trillium in North Carolina began with a lead.

It started off as an old record that we had for some rare plants in North Carolina. The state botanist and the state forester that work with this population decided it was time they needed to go out and check on the population to make sure it was still there. When they were doing that, they noticed another place that was ripe to have trillium, but they couldn’t figure out how to access it, found out it’s actually private property. We contacted the landowner. He was incredibly gracious, allowed us to access his property and see if there were trillium there. Turns out it’s the largest population in the state of North Carolina of this particular trillium, and it is only the second population known within the state. We counted almost 300 plants at that site.

Amazing. You had to get to this site and really be prepared for anything.

Yes. So you pack insect repellent, and you pack sunscreen and all of those things. We, at one point, actually had to take off our shoes and wade across the Nantahala River to get to the site. And that’s how it is sometimes. You know, the most protected areas tend to be the most out-of-the way area. So you kind of have to struggle a little bit to get there sometimes, including facing chiggers, and ticks, and heat exhaustion, and all of that that comes with it.

You wade across the river. How did you begin to look for this trillium?

We had a notion about where it was, and we knew that we had to be in the sun. We knew that it had to be a rich soil to find it. And so we walked to about where this landowner’s property began because that’s where we had the permission to be. And we just started very slowly walking through and looking at the plants. I was with two other botanists, the first one of us who spotted it, you know, and we all rush over and look at it. We all verify that that’s what it is. And then there is that moment of, “Oh, my gosh, is the seed ripe? We came all the way here. We finally got here. We found the plant. Is there anything to take home with us?”