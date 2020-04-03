All of our lives are upended in some way by the pandemic. But there are a few things we still count on: Energy companies are working to keep the lights on; public water systems are pumping clean, running water; and natural-gas providers continue to supply their product to homes through pipeline systems.

StateImpact Pennsylvania reporter Susan Phillips covers energy and the environment. She joins “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn to talk about how the new coronavirus outbreak is affecting her beat.

—

Good morning, Susan.

Good morning, Jennifer.

Susan, should we take the fact that our lights are on for granted? I mean, what goes into keeping the utilities functioning at this time?

You know, the utilities have actually planned for these types of pandemics. Back in 2003, during the SARS epidemic, that was one of the things that tipped them off that they really need to look forward and plan for this. And for instance, PJM Interconnection, which is the grid operator for our area, they have most of their employees working from home. But there are about 60 to 75 people who still have to show up in the control room, which is in Montgomery County. And they have two different control rooms, so they could possibly isolate people. A lot of the electrical utilities have also planned for this. One of the things, obviously, is there are crews that still have to go out there, but so far, so good. There hasn’t been any issues with electricity or water or gas.

Well, recently, the Environmental Protection Agency announced they would not enforce some rules during the pandemic. Should we be worried that no one is watching, for instance, polluters at this time?

That’s an issue. I mean, most of the ways that we know if anything happened is completely reliant upon the companies themselves reporting that to the EPA. And so if that’s not required, that could be a big issue. You know, the COVID-19 illness is a respiratory illness. And so if there are releases of toxic air pollutants, a lot of people might not know that state and local governments actually do most of the oversight for the federal environmental rules. I mean, Delaware says nothing’s different, you know, than what they’ve ever done before. Pennsylvania DEP, the Department of Environmental Protection, says they’re considering waivers on a case-by-case basis from companies or polluters that would not have to report to them. The City of Philadelphia, I talked to them as well. And one of the things they said was that their largest polluters aren’t operating now anyway as part of the shutdown. It is a concern amongst a lot of people who are watching these companies that are operating right now.