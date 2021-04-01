Staffing up to meet demand

These community health centers provide primary care, behavioral health, and often dental care year-round to low-income residents, many of whom do not have insurance and for whom English is not always their first language. Integrating vaccinations into daily operations has been no easy task for the centers, and most have had to hire entirely separate vaccination teams, a feat that takes time and resources, especially for heavily regulated federal agencies.

Public Health Management Corp., which runs a network of five FQHCs in Philadelphia, started with just 100 doses a week at first and was eager to take on more when the city offered. But its leadership recognized early on that the clinics wouldn’t be able to handle the additional supply with only existing staff members, many of whom were already working overtime.

“They had been working on nights and weekends in order to support this process,” said Judith Emmons, director of primary care at Congreso Health Center, one of PHMC’s five clinics.

So they struck a deal with a staffing agency, Aveanna Healthcare, which provides each of the health clinics with about 13 additional personnel on site. As a result, each clinic is able to distribute between 60 and 100 doses per day, sometimes more. PHMC will get $5.5 million from the American Rescue Plan for its network of clinics.

The city also increased Esperanza Health Clinic’s flow of doses early on, but the clinic couldn’t keep up, administering just a quarter of the vaccine it received. It has since managed to hire eight new staffers to help give vaccines. Still, Esperanza is only able to vaccinate a few hundred people a week. Maryanne Salib, associate director of community health and wellness at Esperanza, said adding vaccines to the existing operation is not so simple.

“It’s complicated, it’s not just like giving an MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine to a child during their well visit,” Salib said. “It requires more than that because we want to do it on such a large scale.”

That’s why Esperanza created an entirely separate vaccine team. “As much as possible, we didn’t want to add the vaccination efforts on top of what the normal health center team is doing,” Salib said.

Esperanza will receive $3 million from the American Rescue Plan in the coming weeks.

Staffing up isn’t always easy. Kirsten Britt, associate director of outreach at Sayre Health Center, said hiring temporary employees isn’t sustainable because they would need training. At the same time, she said, the health center cannot offer as much money as hospital systems can for medical staff.

“Overtime at a hospital is going to be way more than we can compete with,” Britt said. “It’s no real competition, let’s put it that way.” Sayre is slated to receive nearly $1 million from the ARP.

Yet being short-staffed takes a toll.

“Where we felt like it was starting to let up a little bit from the testing standpoint, the vaccines came into play, so it was just like from one thing to the next,” Britt said.

Britt herself lost her sister in January to COVID-19.

“People still have families, and we are still experiencing a pandemic like everyone else.”

Short on space too

When staffing is not a concern, space is. On Saturdays, Esperanza can increase the number of shots it gives out by standing up a separate vaccine clinic — but only because the building in which the clinic is set up doesn’t operate on weekends.

Philadelphia FIGHT, a FQHC that has historically focused on treating those with HIV and AIDS, has managed to scale up by partnering with existing community groups, said clinic director Jane Shull. The organization found a pharmacy partner rather than hire more staff, and has been providing vaccinations with SunRay Drugs in Kensington — the city recently announced the pharmacy is among its first round of awardees for vaccine funding. Grant amounts have not yet been announced.

Still, Shull said, those partnerships only came as a result of not having enough space. When her group wanted to offer COVID-19 tests last winter, the Center City clinic had no parking lot or other open area to set them up. So they forged relationships with Norris Square Community Alliance and with the immigrant and refugee service agency SEAMAAC — two organizations with which they now host vaccination events. With its own clinics and community events combined, Shull estimated FIGHT is administering around 700 doses per week. She anticipates she will have to hire seven staffers to ramp up vaccine administration, and more still if the city asks FQHCs to do walk-up appointments, as it has suggested.

“That will cost money because by doing by appointment, you’ve already done all the sign-up work,” said Shull. “If someone walks up and you don’t want everyone to be waiting, you’re going to have to have more staff to sign them up right then.” Luckily, Shull’s group is expecting more than $1 million in federal assistance from the ARP.

Sayre’s mass vaccination site was first located at the health center, then expanded to Tabernacle Lutheran Church a block away for more space. On April 5, the group will set up in the Sayre High School gym.

Congreso, one of PHMC’s clinics, has managed to open a separate entry point for vaccinations to avoid overcrowding at the reception desk. On a recent afternoon, Angel Santiago waited in the small lobby near the side entrance, balancing a clipboard on his lap. He gets all his primary care at Congreso, and when his doctor told him they were giving out COVID-19 shots, he jumped at the opportunity.

“They only told me about it here,” the 38-year old Santiago said in Spanish. “And there are a lot of people looking for it, so thank God.”

Santiago works at a warehouse in New Jersey and said he’ll be able to rest a bit easier working side by side with colleagues there. Mostly though, he’s excited because his daughter-in-law, who lives with his family, is pregnant and due in May. He’s thrilled he’ll be able to hold the baby when she comes.

Now that he knows they’re giving vaccines out at Congreso, Santiago said he planned to go home and tell his family to do what he had done.

Disclosure: The Public Health Fund, a subsidiary of Public Health Management Corp., is among WHYY’s funders.