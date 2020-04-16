How do quick coronavirus tests work, and will the U.S. have enough?

There’s wide agreement that more tests are needed for COVID-19, to track where the coronavirus is and how it is spreading — in particular, rapid tests that give results in minutes, not hours.

Last week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state had gotten 15 such tests from the federal government. These are point-of-care tests, meaning samples do not need to be sent to a lab for analysis — the same test President Donald Trump promoted in a news conference earlier this month.

Abbott, the company that makes the test, said it has shipped about 566,000 of these tests to all states. A representative for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the federal government bought about 45,000 tests in the last week for state public health labs and is working directly with manufacturers.

However, a recent report from Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, estimated that at least 750,000 rapid point-of-care tests a week are needed to guide the country out of the pandemic.

Mesa Biotech is one of three companies that got emergency authorization from the FDA for a rapid point-of-care test. It adapted an existing test for the flu and RSV, a common respiratory virus, to test for the new coronavirus.

The company can make about 10,000 tests a week, and is ramping up production to make 20,000 a week by hiring more staff and adding production lines to its factory in San Diego, said Steven Sepulveda, global vice president of business development. He said Mesa has gotten around 1,500 inquiries from government institutions, hospital systems, and other potential clients asking about its test. It is serving 10 to 20 large health care systems, and there are about 500 clients waiting in line. He said the company has received inquiries from hospital systems in Philadelphia that are in progress.

Sepulveda said he has never seen interest like this in his 20 years in the biotech and diagnostics space. Based on his knowledge of the industry, he said, there is much more demand than product available at Mesa Biotech and the other two companies that make rapid point-of-care tests.