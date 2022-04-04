How advances in heart imaging can help improve diagnoses

When Sandy Goldstein began experiencing cramps and chest pain while exercising in 2006, a stress test ordered by a cardiologist failed to pick up on his blocked artery. Eventually, Goldstein, who splits his time between Philadelphia and Florida, was correctly diagnosed with coronary artery disease and received a stent.

In 2021, Goldstein, 63, decided that it was time for a follow-up, but he did not want another stress test at his cardiologist’s office, since it was inaccurate 15 years prior, he said.

This time, Goldstein went to the Adler Institute for Advanced Imaging, where he received an injection of the diagnostic agent Nitrogen-13 (N-13) ammonia and underwent a PET scan. The Jenkintown location is one of only a few outpatient sites in the region that offer the specialized imaging test to evaluate how well blood flows to the heart.

When the imaging revealed a clean bill of heart health, Goldstein said he was relieved and reassured by the result. The PET scan using nitrogen 13 ammonia provides radiologists a much more thorough picture of the heart — meaning the kind of false negative that Goldstein received from a stress test 15 years ago is less likely.

“What I identified in 2006 is that not every medicine, not every test is fully accurate. And science is only as good as it’s evolved to be,” he said. “I’m much more assured that things are better at this point — but that doesn’t mean that I’ll ever stop listening to my body.”

Similarly, Aletia Sturdavant, 65, of Philadelphia, visited Adler Imaging just over a week ago to get answers from the new technology. Fasting wasn’t easy, she said, but she wanted to know why she was having trouble breathing. Sturdavant, who also has diabetes, has a heart condition called sarcoidosis.

“I could be sitting still and it felt like I was running,” Sturdavant said. “I want to find out what’s going on and what’s affecting it. I have other medical problems and it’s like one thing affects the other thing. So I’m trying to find out what’s going on with me, my heart.”

Nuclear imaging has significantly improved the accuracy of stress tests, though there can be errors due to body shape, which can cause abnormalities on the scan and incorrectly suggest the presence of disease.

For other patients with heart disease, if there is a significant decrease in blood flow to all regions of the heart, the organ may appear normal on the scan, because it shows only relative perfusion change of one region to another, resulting in a false negative.