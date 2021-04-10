How a new technology is helping people with congenital heart defects

Twenty-year-old Jack Hurley never felt like anything was wrong with him. He played sports almost from the time he could walk, and on the outside, he seemed perfectly healthy. But he was battling heart disease caused by a congenital defect.

Roughly 40,000 babies are born each year in the United States with congenital heart defects, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, noting that they are among the most common birth defects. Some people, like Hurley, live relatively normal lives despite them.

“I never noticed anything different between me or any of my friends that didn’t have heart disease,” said Hurley, a Philadelphia-area native. “It was just, ‘I have to go to the doctor one extra time of year,’ It was just another thing that I had to live with, it didn’t really impact my life at all.”

By the time he was three months old, Hurley had undergone open-heart surgery for a common form of congenital heart defect called tetralogy of fallot, which affects normal blood flow to the heart. His cardiologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Dr. Matthew Gillespie, said because that surgery was successful, Hurley had a remarkable 18-year run without needing anything else.

“The issue that we were running into, now that our patients are surviving regularly into adulthood, is that even when they have successful surgical repair, there are ongoing issues that need to be followed and need to be treated,” said Gillespie.