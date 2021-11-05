Many had expected the House to approve both that measure and the infrastructure bill on Friday, producing twin triumphs for a president and party eager to rebound from this week’s deflating off-year elections and show they can govern.

But those plans were dashed Friday when after hours of talks, a half-dozen moderates insisted they would vote against the sprawling social and climate bill unless the nonpartisan Congressional Budget office provides its cost estimate for the measure.

Democratic leaders said that would take days or more to receive. With Friday’s delay, that could mean the projection would be ready by the time the vote is held.

“In order to make progress on the president’s vision, it is important that we advance the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and the Build Back Better Act today,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote to her colleagues, using the White House names for the two measures. She added, “The agenda that we are advancing is transformative and historic, hence challenging.”

However, even the House fate of the popular highway measure was in doubt, despite its easy Senate passage in August, as Democratic progressives threatened anew to vote against it.