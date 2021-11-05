House Dems delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
Top Democrats abruptly postponed an expected House vote Friday on a 10-year, $1.85 trillion social and environment measure, as leaders’ long struggle to balance demands from progressives and moderates once again dogged that pillar of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.
In a bid to hand him a needed victory, leaders prepared to try pushing an accompanying $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects through the chamber and to his desk.
With lawmakers set to leave town for a week’s break, House leaders’ scrambled plans cast a fresh pall over a party that’s tried for weeks to find middle ground on its massive package of health, education, family, and climate change initiatives. That’s been hard, in part because Democrats’ slender majorities mean they need the support of every Senate Democrat and no more than three defectors in the House.
Many had expected the House to approve both that measure and the infrastructure bill on Friday, producing twin triumphs for a president and party eager to rebound from this week’s deflating off-year elections and show they can govern.
But those plans were dashed Friday when after hours of talks, a half-dozen moderates insisted they would vote against the sprawling social and climate bill unless the nonpartisan Congressional Budget office provides its cost estimate for the measure.
Democratic leaders said that would take days or more to receive. With Friday’s delay, that could mean the projection would be ready by the time the vote is held.
“In order to make progress on the president’s vision, it is important that we advance the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and the Build Back Better Act today,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote to her colleagues, using the White House names for the two measures. She added, “The agenda that we are advancing is transformative and historic, hence challenging.”
However, even the House fate of the popular highway measure was in doubt, despite its easy Senate passage in August, as Democratic progressives threatened anew to vote against it.
Progressives had blocked the infrastructure measure since summer as a way to pressure moderates to back the larger social and environment package, but said they’d back the smaller legislation if the two bills were voted on together.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who leads the 95-member Congressional Progressive Caucus, revived that timing link Friday, saying the White House and Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation had provided all the fiscal information lawmakers needed for the broad bill.
“If our six colleagues still want to wait for a CBO score, we would agree to give them that time — after which point we can vote on both bills together,” she wrote. That strongly suggested that at least some progressives would vote Friday against the infrastructure bill.
That would sink the infrastructure measure unless enough Republicans backed so that it passed anyway.
