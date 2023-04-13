Mom charged with murder of 11-year-old son in Horsham, Pennsylvania then fleeing to New Jersey

Police were called to the family’s home in the 500 block of Privet Road just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after the boy’s father found him dead.

According to the D.A.’s office, an autopsy confirmed Matthew had been strangled.

Investigators say DiRienzo-Whitehead killed her son after he went to sleep around 9:30 p.m. Monday, then drove the family’s SUV to Cape May, New Jersey.

She drove the vehicle into the ocean off Beach Avenue, investigators say, and once the vehicle could no longer be driven she walked to Wildwood Crest.

That’s where DiRienzo-Whitehead was taken into custody.

The criminal complaint from Wildwood Crest shows officers were on the lookout for DiRienzo-Whitehead on Tuesday morning after her SUV was discovered.

Officers were watching the family’s beach home on Seaview Avenue when they saw a woman matching her description.

As they approached and called her name, DiRienzo-Whitehead allegedly said to the officers “I know what I did.”

She was held by Wildwood Crest police, then questioned by Montgomery County detectives and Horsham police.

A search of the SUV turned up a men’s black dress belt on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle, the D.A.’s office said.

DiRienzo-Whitehead is currently being held in Cape May County and is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.