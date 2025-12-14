From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After Dr. Susan Moyer came home from a busy day of pre-Black Friday shopping at Pandora with her daughters and mother, she received a text message from a family member showing a deal on an item she wanted to buy from the store. Pandora had advertised that specials were just a few days away, so the offer seemed legitimate. She clicked the link and saw dozens of deals on the site.

“It looked exactly like the Pandora site,” Moyer said. She had been on the site dozens of times over the years. She purchased the charm, then decided to buy a few more things on her Christmas list. When she tried to check out, the site spun for seconds, then minutes. She had issues with her credit card before, and with her Wi-Fi, so she decided to try again the next morning.

Alerts poured in from her bank, Navy Federal Credit Union, asking if she had made several different purchases totaling thousands of dollars. She knew the credit union’s short code from prior fraud attempts. Short codes are five- or six-digit numbers used regularly by a bank’s system. She texted back “No,” then immediately called the number on her debit card. The bank declined the fraudulent transactions. She asked the bank to close her cards.

“I didn’t even look at the HTTP string or for the lock item, because the link came from someone I know and I had been on the store site before,” she said.

According to a recent AARP study, 89% of U.S. adults have been targeted or experienced at least one form of fraud. A spring Pew survey found 85% of adults say online scams and attacks are a problem on shopping sites, with 50% saying they are a major problem.

Cyber experts say it is also getting harder to tell the difference between real and fraudulent sites because scammers are using artificial intelligence. According to the 2025 “Phishing Threat Trends” report from KnowBe4, 82.6% of all phishing emails analyzed between September 2024 and February 2025 exhibited some use of AI.

Fraud experts say the pace of the season makes people more vulnerable.

“People are shopping at a different pace. There’s a lot going on, and you’re more liable to fall for things while you’re busy and you’re getting a lot done,” said Chip Kohlweiler, senior vice president of security at Navy Federal. “The email, the sales, is more plausible in the holiday time of year, especially when everybody’s running a Cyber Monday or Black Friday sale, not just on those particular days, but for weeks long at a time.”

The financial toll is already steep across the region. According to Chase Bank, in just the first six months of 2025, it has cost people $156.5 million in Pennsylvania, $16.2 million in Delaware, and $158 million in New Jersey.