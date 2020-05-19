High risk of N.J. rip currents as onshore flow increases

Anyone entering the ocean Tuesday and Wednesday could face potentially life-threatening conditions, forecasters warn.

The culprit is an increasing onshore flow and rough surf, with wave heights between seven and nine feet, creating a high risk of rip currents, according to the National Weather Service. The risk will continue through Wednesday evening.

Northeasterly winds are increasing Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Arthur off the southern Mid-Atlantic coast and a strong surface high building into southeast Canada and the adjacent northeastern United States, according to the National Weather Service.