Heavily criticized Pa. veterans’ home sued over COVID-19 outbreak

A state-run veterans’ home in Pennsylvania heavily criticized for its handling of a coronavirus outbreak inside its walls drew a federal wrongful death lawsuit Monday, filed by family members of five residents who died of COVID-19.

The family members accuse Southeastern Veterans’ Center administrators of violating state and federal laws meant to protect nursing home residents, and failing to create and follow appropriate infection-control procedures and to ensure adequate staffing.

Further, they accuse administrators of being indifferent to suffering residents, denying sick residents timely transfers to hospitals and hiding the severity of their condition from family members.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, seeks damages for civil rights violations, negligence and wrongful death. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Wolf earlier had ordered an investigation into the center by an outside law firm, which has not released a report.

The Southeastern Veterans’ Center is run by Wolf’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, which is named in the lawsuit, along with two former administrators who were put on leave in May after calls for investigations over conflicting reports about deaths at the facility in Chester County, outside Philadelphia.

Relatives of residents have told The Philadelphia Inquirer that they were unaware of how widely the virus had spread — or that anyone had died there — until the newspaper reported it April 17.

State data shows at least 42 residents of the 292-bed Southeastern Veterans’ Center have died of the virus, far more than any of the other six state-run veterans’ homes.