‘He forgot the forgotten man’: Biden blasts Trump at post-debate stop in Pittsburgh

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Coming off a Tuesday night presidential debate that went off the rails, Democratic nominee Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh by train Wednesday afternoon, lashing President Donald Trump with a populist critique.

“As soon as he got inaugurated, he forgot the forgotten man,” said Biden. While he acknowledged that Trump had “made a lot of hay” by playing on working-class fear and resentment over the decline of manufacturing, Biden said Trump “can only see the world from Park Avenue.”

Biden spoke for about one quarter-hour before a union-friendly crowd of roughly 50 gathered at Pittsburgh’s Downtown Amtrak station. The stop was part of a one-day whistlestop tour, with crowds kept small to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Biden picked up a line of attack he and other Democrats have begun to deploy this fall: charging that the Trump White House was seeking to overturn he Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court. That could jeopardize protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Noting the death of his son Beau to cancer, Biden said the issue was personal for him.

“I promise you, if I’m elected I will protect your health care like I’d protect my own family. It’s that basic to me.”

Biden also pledged to overturn a 2017 tax-cut package that represents one of Trump’s largest accomplishments – but whose benefits for average taxpayers have been modest. “You realize that in the middle of the pandemic, billionaires are richer than they’ve ever been?” Biden asked, apparently citing estimates that say America’s economic elite have increased their wealth by over half a trillion dollars. “How about you all? You get that kind of break? … It’s about time we start to reward work, not just wealth.”

