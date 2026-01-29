Haverford High School teacher among 5 finalists for National Teacher of the Year
Leon Smith teaches history at Haverford High School. The Council of Chief State School Officers will announce a winner this spring.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The Council of Chief State School Officers named Leon Smith, a Haverford High School history teacher, as one of five finalists for the 2026 National Teacher of the Year award.
“I congratulate these finalists for their outstanding commitment to education and impactful teaching that advances student outcomes,” CCSSO CEO Carissa Moffat Miller said Tuesday in a statement.
Smith, a former Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, has taught in the School District of Haverford Township for nearly 25 years. The University of Maryland alumnus teaches Advanced Placement U.S. History and African American Studies.
When he’s not grading papers, Smith coaches the freshman boys basketball team and serves as an advisor for the African American Cultural Enrichment Club. He serves as a national teacher policy cabinet member for Teach Plus. Smith also volunteers on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consortium.
Following Tuesday’s announcement, Haverford Superintendent Matthew C. Hayes said Smith “exemplifies excellence in teaching.”
“His passion for public education is palpable and his enthusiasm inspires everyone around him,” Smith said Wednesday in a press release. “Through his unwavering commitment to his students and his forward-thinking instructional practices, he inspires learning at the highest level. His influence extends far beyond his classroom, serving as a model for colleagues across our district.”
Smith and the four other finalists are expected to soon travel to Washington, D.C., for an interview with the selection committee. The Council of Chief State School Officers will announce the winner in the spring.
“I am honored to join this incredible group of finalists as Pennsylvania’s representative for the 2026 National Teacher of the Year award, ” Smith said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to my family, friends, students—past and present—administrators, mentors, and the Haverford Township community for their unwavering support.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.