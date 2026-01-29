Haverford High School teacher among 5 finalists for National Teacher of the Year

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Council of Chief State School Officers named Leon Smith, a Haverford High School history teacher, as one of five finalists for the 2026 National Teacher of the Year award.

“I congratulate these finalists for their outstanding commitment to education and impactful teaching that advances student outcomes,” CCSSO CEO Carissa Moffat Miller said Tuesday in a statement.

Smith, a former Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, has taught in the School District of Haverford Township for nearly 25 years. The University of Maryland alumnus teaches Advanced Placement U.S. History and African American Studies.

When he’s not grading papers, Smith coaches the freshman boys basketball team and serves as an advisor for the African American Cultural Enrichment Club. He serves as a national teacher policy cabinet member for Teach Plus. Smith also volunteers on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consortium.