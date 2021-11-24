Hate crime trial for former N.J. police chief will go to the jury on Monday

Before prosecutors finished presenting their case, they, along with the defense, stipulated that a former township employee, who testified in the first trial, worked closely with Nucera in his capacity as township administrator. The government and defense said Colleen Eckert, who described Nucera as a close friend, would have testified that she heard him use a shortened version of the N-word to describe a town developer.

Eckert worked for Bordentown Township from 1996 until her resignation in 2019, spending the last nine years on the administrative team. Her resignation came after the township committee discovered that she also used the slur when describing the developer, former NFL player Kevin Johnson.

Eckert said Nucera, who also served as the township’s administrator, as well as its police chief, oversaw personnel matters, including the police department. Because of that, officers feared retaliation from him if he learned they were cooperating with the FBI, according to prosecutors.

Addison, who was cross-examined by Nucera’s attorney Rocco Cipparone Jr., said he sent a text message to Brian Pesce, the current police chief who was a lieutenant overseeing internal affairs at the time of the incident, after speaking to then-Sgt. Nathan Roohr.

Displayed on a screen in the courtroom was a message Addison wrote to Pesce:

“Fyi, you may get pressed hard when he sees you,” he wrote, referring to Nucera.

Addison added he did not recall if Pesce was ever confronted by Nucera over the FBI looking into the Ramada incident.

Prior to wrapping up the court session, Federal District Judge Robert Kugler read final instructions to the jury ahead of closing arguments.

Kugler did so while sitting in the witness box so he could be on mic.

As he read the instructions and explained the law to be applied, the mostly white jury followed along. As Kugler turned the page to explain what they can consider and what they can’t, so did members of the jury.

“I play no part in finding the facts,” Kugler told the jury. “You should use your common sense in weighing the evidence.”