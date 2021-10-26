Harvey Clark, award-winning newsman, dies at 76

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

Harvey Clark, who was an award-winning newsman for WCAU-TV Channel 10 for many years, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, according to Trudi Brown Williams, a friend and colleague. Clark was 76.

“Harvey was a great storyteller both on and off air,” said Brown Williams, who was an executive producer at WCAU-TV Channel 10 in a statement. “He had a robust personality, a dedication to truth and honesty and anyone who knew him would tell you he never suffered foolish deeds of others.”

In 1978, Clark came to Philadelphia to work as a reporter at WCAU-TV Channel 10. He was honored in 1985 for his coverage of the MOVE-Osage Avenue bombing and fire where he spent 28 consecutive hours at the scene by the National Association of Black Journalists. In 1986, he won the prestigious Alfred I. Dupont Columbia University award for excellence in reporting on MOVE.

Clark hosted a public affairs series, “Channel 10 the People” for five years. He was honored with two local EMMYS.

After his days as a television reporter, he served as a city representative under former Mayor Ed Rendell from 1992-94. His interest in public service included a run for the U.S. Congress in the 1st Congressional District in 1994. In addition, he worked as a spokesperson for Philadelphia Gas Works and later became PGW’s vice president of communications. He retired from PGW in 2004 and a few years later moved to Puerto Rico.