Democrats, marchers press gun violence debate at Pa. Capitol

Meredith Elizalde described running toward the gunfire during a September shooting outside of Roxborough High School in Philadelphia to find her 14-year-old son, Nicolas, who was killed in the shooting.

“You cannot imagine what it feels like to hold your child as his soul transitions to eternal life,” she said.

The event’s organizers and hearing witnesses called for various pieces of legislation, including one to ban sales of what they termed “assault weapons” and another designed to punish gun owners who sell guns to criminals by requiring them to report lost or stolen firearms.

Since 2018, Pennsylvania’s Legislature — long controlled by Republicans — has not seriously entertained any new firearm restrictions.

However, this year a one-seat Democratic majority has taken over the House and the chamber’s Judiciary Committee kicked off this session’s debate over gun violence with a hearing Thursday.

The advocates have philosophical allies in newly elected Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Democratic lawmakers, who say they are more optimistic about getting legislation passed now that their majority in the House has the power to bring up bills for votes and possibly press a compromise with Republicans.

Republicans, who hold a six-seat Senate majority, are historically protective of gun rights and have blocked nearly every new gun-control measure while also cooperating with Democrats in boosting funding for anti-violence and mental health programs.

Rep. Rob Kauffman, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said the criminals who commit crimes with guns won’t be stopped by tighter gun laws.

Speaking Thursday, he pushed back on those who advocated for strengthening gun laws, like the safeguards in place to get a driver’s license.

“I know it’s hard for folks with serious tragedies to relate to that, but many of us, that’s where our minds are — that you cannot affiliate a driver’s license and gun ownership because one is a constitutional right and one is not,” he said.

Legislation introduced thus far by Democrats includes a so-called red flag bill, but also a bill to require first-time gun owners to get certified to use a firearm and a measure to give state law enforcement agencies broader jurisdiction to pursue gun crimes.

In Philadelphia, there were 473 shooting fatalities in 2022 and 1,789 nonfatal shooting victims, according to city statistics. That was down slightly from 2021, but up from 311 shooting fatalities in 2019 and 1,162 nonfatal shooting victims.

Statewide, there were 924 shooting fatalities in Pennsylvania in 2022 — up slightly from 2021 — and 2,589 nonfatal shooting victims, according to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.