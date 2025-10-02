From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About 20 years ago, when Veenu Aishwarya was in college in India, he got inspired by the Nobel Prize in medicine, which went to scientists who had figured out how to turn specific genes off.

“If you have the power to turn off a gene, I think that’s just amazing,” he said. “It still gives me goosebumps because this is an extremely important way to figure out … a disease.”

He later came to the U.S. to work at a lab at the University of Pennsylvania, where he built two small biotechnology companies based on gene silencing technology. His companies have fewer than 10 workers total, but sell their products to researchers and scientists in multiple countries.

This year, Aishwarya decided to hire his first overseas worker — a Ukrainian scientist with a medical degree who had already worked at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He applied for an H-1B work visa on her behalf. But they did not win the visa lottery, which is how the government determines which applications move forward due to overwhelming demand for these visas.

Recently, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the U.S. will dramatically increase the price of H-1B visas to $100,000 per application.

“It will do one thing for sure — small companies like me, we won’t be able to apply,” Aishwarya said.

He added that he wants to bring the best people to grow his small businesses in the U.S.

“If you want to hire someone from outside, I think money should not be the deciding factor, it should be talent, because that’s what … makes America the greatest country,” he said. “If we can find a way to make this work, we will try our best to make this work.”