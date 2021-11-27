Gunfire erupts at a Chester County Moose Lodge leaving one person dead

This story originally appeared on 6abc

A man is dead and another injured after a shooting outside of a Chester County Moose Lodge.

Police say they were called to the lodge on the 1200 block of Airport Road around 1 a.m. Saturday for gunshots.

Officials arrived on scene to the Coatesville Moose Lodge and found a 27-year-old man shot.

A second victim, a 31-year-old man had already been taken to Brandywine Hospital before police arrived on scene.