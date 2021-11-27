Gunfire erupts at a Chester County Moose Lodge leaving one person dead

November 27, 2021
A man is dead and another injured after a shooting outside of a Chester County Moose Lodge.

Police say they were called to the lodge on the 1200 block of Airport Road around 1 a.m. Saturday for gunshots.

Officials arrived on scene to the Coatesville Moose Lodge and found a 27-year-old man shot.

A second victim, a 31-year-old man had already been taken to Brandywine Hospital before police arrived on scene.

Police say the 27-year-old died from his injuries.

There’s still no word on the second victims condition.

The Chester County District Attorneys Office and West Caln Township police continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

No word if any arrests have been made.

