U.S. government on brink of first shutdown in almost 7 years amid partisan standoff

A partisan standoff over health care and spending is threatening to trigger the first U.S. government shutdown in almost seven years, with Democrats and Republicans in Congress unable to find agreement even as thousands of federal workers stand to be furloughed or laid off.

The government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday if the Senate does not pass a House measure that would extend federal funding for seven weeks while lawmakers finish their work on annual spending bills. Senate Democrats say they won’t vote for it unless Republicans include an extension of expiring health care benefits, among other demands. President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans are so far refusing to negotiate, arguing that it’s a stripped-down, “clean” bill that should be noncontroversial.

It’s unclear if either side will blink before the deadline.

“It’s now in the president’s hands,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Monday after a meeting with Trump at the White House that yielded little apparent progress. “He can avoid the shutdown if he gets the Republican leaders to go along with what we want.”

Trump posted a fake, mocking video of Democrats after the meeting and blamed Democrats. “They lost the election in a landslide, and they don’t change,” Trump said Tuesday morning.

While partisan stalemates over government spending are a frequent occurrence in Washington, the current impasse comes as Democrats see a rare opportunity to use their leverage to achieve policy goals and as their base voters are spoiling for a fight with Trump. Republicans who hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate would likely need at least eight votes from Democrats to end a filibuster and pass the bill with 60 votes, since Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is expected to vote against it.

The last shutdown was in Trump’s first term, from December 2018 to January 2019, when he demanded that Congress give him money for his U.S.-Mexico border wall. Trump retreated after 35 days — the longest shutdown ever — amid intensifying airport delays and missed paydays for federal workers.

No agreement at the White House

The bipartisan meeting at the White House on Monday was Trump’s first meeting with all four leaders in Congress since retaking the White House for his second term. But Trump made it clear he had little interest in negotiations.

“Their ideas are not very good ones,” Trump said of Democrats before the meeting.

The White House did not allow cameras in for any part of the closed door meeting. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told Democrats in a caucus meeting that Trump did more listening than talking, according to a lawmaker who attended the private caucus meeting and insisted on anonymity to discuss it.

Schumer appeared to be holding out hope that Trump could be open to a deal. He told reporters afterward that the group had “had candid, frank discussions” about health care. He said Trump “was not aware” of the potential for health insurance costs to skyrocket once expanded Affordable Care Act tax credits expire Dec. 31.

But Trump did not appear to be ready for serious talks. Hours later, Trump posted a fake video of Schumer and Jeffries taken from footage of their real press conference outside of the White House after the meeting. In the altered video, a voiceover that sounds like Schumer’s voice makes fun of Democrats and Jeffries stands beside him with a cartoon sombrero and mustache. Mexican music plays in the background.

Jeffries posted in response that “bigotry will get you nowhere.”

He added, “We are NOT backing down.”