Gov. Murphy signs legislation exempting disabled veterans from beach buggy permit fees

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation that exempts disabled veterans from paying fees to obtain a beach buggy permit in New Jersey.

The law, which passed both houses of the New Jersey legislature unanimously, grants free permits to any state resident “who has been honorably discharged from any branch of the United States Armed Forces and has been declared by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs as having any degree of service-connected disability.”

There are nearly 60,000 New Jersey veterans that are deemed disabled, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The law would still require disabled veterans to abide by permit rules and not operate a beach buggy in municipalities that do not permit beach driving. Numerous municipalities and state parks allow motorists to operate vehicles on beaches with a permit.

Sen. Christopher J. Connors, Assemblyman Brian E. Rumpf, and Assemblywoman DiAnne C. Gove praised the measure.

“This means a great deal to those disabled veterans who participate in this recreational activity where permitted along New Jersey’s scenic coastline,” they said in a prepared statement. “Aside from the financial benefit of being exempted from the permit, this law represents meaningful gesture of respect by the state recognizing the service and sacrifice of these disabled veterans.”