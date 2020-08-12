Gov. Carney says Delaware ‘can’t afford’ $100-a-week in extra unemployment aid

Unemployed Delawareans who were hoping to see Delaware kick in an extra $100 a week to enhance the $300 that President Trump pledged last week won’t likely get their wish.

Gov. John Carney said Tuesday that the state doesn’t have the money and the state is already borrowing money from the federal government to pay its current obligations.

“With our own resources we can’t afford that,’’ Carney said during his weekly news briefing. “So this new action, the executive order by the president is very complicated and frankly unnecessary. We’re using federal resources for the benefits that are being paid as we speak.”

The $600-a-week enhanced benefit to help workers displaced by the pandemic expired last month.

The Delaware Department of Labor received 125,889 unemployment claims between March 15 and July 25, officials have said.