Gas prices rise in the Philadelphia area as war with Iran escalates
As the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran rages on, oil prices are rising, and drivers in the Philadelphia region are feeling the effects at the pump.
As the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran continues on its sixth day, local drivers are feeling the impact at the pump.
Last weekend, the U.S. and Israeli militaries attacked and killed Iranian senior figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In the past few days, crude oil prices have spiked significantly. The price of crude significantly impacts how much U.S. drivers pay for gas.
Gasoline prices have been rising over the past month and, as the war escalates, so do concerns about how long it will disrupt the production and transport of oil and natural gas in the region.
In Philadelphia, Thursday’s average for a regular gallon of gas was up to $3.22, a 20-cent increase from a week prior, according to motor club AAA.
Diesel in Philadelphia is up to $4.43 per gallon, compared to $4.18 a week earlier, AAA data shows.
The current average in Pennsylvania, $3.36 per gallon, is approximately 10 cents higher than the national average of $3.25.
In New Jersey, the current average for regular gas is approximately $3.14 per gallon, according to AAA data. A week earlier, the cost was $2.92. Drivers in Delaware can expect to pay about $3.15 per gallon of regular gas, a jump from $2.95 the week before.
