As the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran continues on its sixth day, local drivers are feeling the impact at the pump.

Last weekend, the U.S. and Israeli militaries attacked and killed Iranian senior figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In the past few days, crude oil prices have spiked significantly. The price of crude significantly impacts how much U.S. drivers pay for gas.

Gasoline prices have been rising over the past month and, as the war escalates, so do concerns about how long it will disrupt the production and transport of oil and natural gas in the region.

In Philadelphia, Thursday’s average for a regular gallon of gas was up to $3.22, a 20-cent increase from a week prior, according to motor club AAA.