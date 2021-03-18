This week there is more to celebrate on the pandemic-safe events front with vaccine rollout chugging along and spring on the way. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced he is loosening restrictions on the state’s restaurants, bars, gyms, casinos and more, that will allow them to operate at 75% capacity by April 4. (Philly has not yet announced if they will follow that policy.) Parks and Recreation and the Office of Special Events, though, are once again accepting permit applications for larger events, including block parties and large gatherings.

Philadelphia theaters have struggled for survival since pandemic-mandated closing, but many have come up with innovative ways to stay connected with audiences. Tiny Dynamite and its “A Play, A Pie, and A Pint” series is already at the forefront of that effort with their commitment to taking theater to the people. This week, they premiered “We Can’t Wait,” a play by phone. As shared on their website, the play is described as “Static, a far-off voice; it is a long distance call — Jae, reaching you from the other end of the universe. Jae has a series of intergalactic transmissions to share, from different pockets of the galaxy: the experiences of lives and cultures in a time of isolation.” Your ticket nets you a 20-minute pre-recorded phone call for one, with prompts to curate your own personal experience.

Fairmount Park is an oasis in the best of times, but during the worst days of the pandemic, it became even more essential recreation for area residents. Two of its most popular attractions are reopening for the season on Saturday, March 20. Shofuso Japanese House and Garden debut their new Pebble Beach alongside its central pond, based on drawings made in 1957 by Shofuso’s garden designer Tansai Sano. The site’s famed cherry blossom viewings start in April with themed events scheduled throughout the month. Treetop Quest, which offers zip-lining, “Tarzan” swings, and obstacles in Fairmount Park, is open to ages 4 and up. COVID restrictions, which include mandatory masks and personally-owned gloves required for the course, are still in effect.

As venues await assistance from the recently passed Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, Chris’ Jazz Café is moving forward with an online music festival in conjunction with five other jazz-heavy entertainment spaces. The East Coast Jazz Festival will be both live and taped from Washington, D.C.’s Blues Alley, New York City’s Birdland and Smalls clubs, Baltimore’s Keystone Korner, and Scullers Jazz Club in Boston. Performers include trumpeter Keyon Harrold, the Nicole Glover Trio, Eri Yamamoto, a Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration with the Champian Fulton Quartet, and more.

Singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb will perform an all-request show from her home on Saturday night in support of her latest release “A Simple Trick to Happiness” released last year right before the pandemic. The album’s first single, “Shine” may be among the songs she plays, as well as her big hit “Stay (I Missed You)” from 1994’s “Reality Bites” soundtrack. Blues legend Taj Mahal kicks off a series of online shows on Saturday nights through March 27.

Dining: Easter brunch options

Easter falls on April 4 this year. If you celebrate it, the holiday should be extra special as a feeling of hope that better days are ahead. Pennsylvania restaurants that undergo a self-certification process will be able to accommodate 75% of indoor capacity and Philly restaurants are now at 50%. To-go options abound also (and are likely to continue as a permanent part of the restaurant landscape). Talula’s Table has an Easter brunch available as dine-in or takeout, but reservations must be made by March 29. Talula’s Garden has no reservation cutoff for dining-in or takeout but may sell out. Prepped By Constellation offers a four-course family Easter brunch and a family Passover Seder, but holiday meal packages must be ordered by March 29. Revolution Chophouse in Valley Forge is offering a three-course prix-fixe brunch that may have openings if you’re looking for last-minute reservations. Center City faves (that I can personally attest to appreciating) The Love and Steak 48 offer delicious-sounding special Easter brunch menus. We recommend making those reservations right now.

Curious about the lives of Philadelphians of the past – especially knowing that over a century ago, they, too, lived through a pandemic? This walking tour that begins at Elfreth’s Alley, the nation’s oldest surviving residential street, attempts to answer that question from a socioeconomic standpoint. What wealth disparities did Philly denizens have to contend with? Who was rich, who was poor, and how did they live and interact with commerce? All your questions will be answered during this tour hosted by the Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks.

The CNN anchor has been at the forefront of race issues via “CNN Tonight” where he’s interviewed some of the leading civil rights activists, politicians, and thinkers of the day. He’s also covered a multitude of events from the Ferguson protests to the Capitol riots and his new book “This Is The Fire: What I Say To My Friends About Racism” extends that discussion. He’ll talk about it virtually in an event sponsored by the Free Library of Philadelphia author series.

Dinosaurs are making a comeback – at least at the Philadelphia Zoo. A new attraction features 24 animatronic dinos that will provide a realistic look into the era when the ginormous reptiles ruled the planet. If you’ve ever only seen dinosaur models through the glass of a history museum – and that’s all of us – you now have the opportunity to better imagine what they may have looked, sounded, and moved like in real life.

