Frigid, wind chills in the single digits across the Philly region

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • December 24, 2022

This will likely be the coldest Christmas in more than twenty years.

A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. and lasts until 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve. This is for wind chills as low as -10 to -20. You definitely need layers, hats, gloves etc. if you are heading outside, even if for just a short period of time.

7-day forecast

  • Christmas Eve: Sun and clouds, frigid. A passing flurry is possible during the afternoon. Morning wind chills between -5 and -15. Afternoon wind chills between 0 and 9. High 19.
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Lows 12-15.
  • Christmas Day: A frigid start! Mostly sunny, brisk and cold by afternoon. High 28. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.
  • Monday: Partly sunny. Not as harsh. High 31.
  • Tuesday: A morning snow shower is possible. Otherwise, partly sunny and chilly. High 39.
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 40.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 47.
  • Friday: Sun, few clouds. Turning milder! High 52.
