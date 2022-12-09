Whether it was Palmer or Benson, both men would be challenging a long-time, popular incumbent.

“Challenging a well-known incumbent who has been around for a long time is never an easy thing,” said Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, “but it gets even harder when you start splitting the opposition among different challengers.”

Rasmussen adds that it “seems pretty clear” that both men might have approached each other.

“They figured out how they could set aside their differences to work together to take on Hughes,” he said.