Former Delaware pastor to pay daughter $1.5 million in sexual abuse case

A federal jury in Wilmington has found Ronald Cohen liable for sexually abusing his daughter repeatedly and continuously.

The jury ruled against Cohen on five out of 14 charges in the civil lawsuit filed by his daughter in 2019. Their verdict also orders Cohen to pay $1.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

In her lawsuit, Alicia Cohen alleged that her father repeatedly sexually abused her between the ages of 3 and 11, and that he profited from a child pornography and sex trafficking ring using images of her abuse.

The lawsuit claims he posed as a minister, using various ministries to cover up the alleged crimes that took place in his Newark home and in other states. Ronald Cohen has since moved to North Carolina.