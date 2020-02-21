Forget Penn and Pitt: Is this little-known school the best deal in Pa. higher-ed?

The top 10 alone features the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit LPN Career in Lewisburg, the Fayette County Career & Technical Institute Practical Nursing Program in Uniontown, and the Lenape Technical School Practical Nursing Program in tiny Ford City.

A decade after enrolling, students from these programs will have made between $285,000 and $363,000 more in salary than they’ll have spent on their college education.

This phenomenon is easy to explain. LPN programs are relatively cheap and America needs health care workers to look after aging baby boomers. LPNs in Pennsylvania make, on average, $48,120 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And the economic picture is even sunnier in the Philadelphia region, where practical nurses average $55,360 annually and make up a larger proportion of the labor force than almost any other major metropolitan area.

Traditional college students have to wait at least four years before reentering the workforce full-time — and in the case of those who opt for graduate school, that wait can be even longer. Practical nurses can earn middle-class wages about a year after enrolling.

In some job-starved parts of Pennsylvania, the local LPN program can be a lifeline.

When a plumbing-fixture factory closed in Ford City, Pennsylvania, about 40 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, laid-off employees lined up at the Lenape Technical Institute’s practical nursing program, said associate director Kimberly Smith.

“Oh my gosh, I must have got 10 men in that class who used to make toilets and now are nurses,” Smith said.

It’s not unusual, administrators say, for former miners and manufacturing workers to pivot to a nursing career — particularly in Western Pennsylvania, where there are fewer industrial jobs and an aging population that needs care.

“We’ve actually had a lot of coal workers who get laid off, they come through our program,” said Amy Dennis, who runs the LPN program for the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute.

Delaware County doesn’t face the same economic headwinds as Western Pennsylvania. But for those students who find their way to Delaware Technical School, the LPN program offers the tantalizing prospect of social mobility in an era where some Americans feel that dream slipping.

‘Crockpot’ university

The Delco program runs five days a week for roughly eight hours a day. Outside of some short holiday breaks, it’s a year-round endeavor.

About 85% of students are eligible for federal Pell Grants — a type of aid reserved for the neediest college students — said program director Kate McNamara. And the average age of entering students is 31, according to Georgetown University’s research.

Tuition is about $16,000, and the price rises to roughly $18,000 when accounting for books and fees. There’s no need to purchase a meal plan or bedding, but McNamara does suggest that young parents in the program buy a crockpot.

“I’m a very big advocate of crockpot,” McNamara said. “Because it makes it easier for them [to cook dinner] and I want them to spend time with their family.”

Her staff is lean: two administrative assistants and a part-time financial aid consultant gathered in a small warren of carpeted offices.

“There’s very little overhead,” said McNamara, a Delaware County native and former nurse who went to college after working as a secretary in a hospital.

The program’s “campus” runs along a single hallway and consists of two standard classrooms, a test-prep room where students study for the all-important licensing exam that follows graduation, and a room full of practice dummies.

To qualify for admission, students must have a high school diploma or an equivalency degree and must score 44% on a standardized test known as the TEAS. On average, seven in 10 students graduate, McNamara said — and about 85% of graduates pass the state licensing exam.

And while licensed practical nurses have fallen out of favor in big hospitals, there’s ravenous demand for their services in retirement centers and long-term-care facilities.

That’s the path 24-year-old student Nicole Obiese hopes to take.

Obiese worked as a Target cashier after graduating high school in Delaware. By the time she was 19, she was pregnant with the first of her two daughters and living in a homeless shelter in Wilmington.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted from life,” she said. “I just know that I wanted stability.”

Shortly after giving birth, Obiesie enrolled in a two-month program that allowed her to get a $12/hour job as nurse’s assistant. It offered the stability she craved, but little room for growth.

She noticed that the nurses she worked under at a local retirement home looked “so put together.” Obiesie wanted that for herself, but couldn’t afford the time and money required to become a registered nurse.

Instead she googled “LPN programs near me” and landed at the Delaware County program.

She graduated this week with about $5,000 worth of student loans, roughly six times less than what the average four-year college graduate accrues.

And she already has a plan for when she gets that first paycheck as an LPN.

“The moment I’m making nurse money, I’m moving my kids,” said Obiesie, who lives in a subsidized-housing complex in Wilmington.

What’s the purpose of college?

LPN programs are essentially the inverse of a traditional, four-year college experience.

They’re quick and focused, with few extraneous costs. They eschew broader learning for training in a specific skill that links directly to a workforce need.

“There used to be a time in American society when people would say, ‘Geez, if you’re going to college, then explore for a few years, really tap into your passions and understand what it is that you wanna do,” said Van Der Werf, the co-creator of Georgetown’s new ranking system. “Now that college is so expensive, the average American going to college just doesn’t have the money to really explore.”

But does that mean LPN programs and others like them are better or more valuable than four-year schools? And does that mean lawmakers should try to promote their growth?

Some legislators seem intrigued by that possibility. Van Der Werf received a warm reception when he presented his NPV rankings at a recent meeting of Pennsylvania’s commission on higher education funding.

State Senator Andy Dinniman (D-Chester), co-chair of the Senate’s education committee, said Pennsylvania needs more “middle skills” workers, a reference to employees with some post-secondary training, but no associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

“What we don’t have is what the employers are asking for,” Dinniman said. “This is the key economic issue in Pennsylvania.”

But some believe that kind of thinking can go too far. The focus on short-term certificate programs makes sense from a business perspective, said Amy Li, who studies higher-ed policy and funding at the University of Northern Colorado.

“But it also raises a lot of philosophical questions about what’s the purpose of college,” she said.

Li worries that if higher-ed becomes too focused on immediate returns on investment, institutions will lose sight of their role in developing critical thinkers and citizens.

She and others have studied how institutional priorities change in states that make higher-education funding contingent on student outcomes like graduation rate. They’ve found that schools try to game the system, hustling to create quick-turn certificate programs, but failing to boost the numbers of overall degree earners.

Li wonders about the sustainability of that approach.

Industry needs are always changing. Schools could end up on a treadmill: constantly creating workforce-focused programs that quickly outlive their usefulness.

Even the NPV metric shows shortcomings in the certificate model.

While LPN programs do well on a 10-year horizon, when you expand the view to 30- and 40-years post enrollment, they lose ground to some of Pennsylvania’s elite institutions.

Graduates of LPN programs still do well in the long-term, just not as well as graduates of places like Penn, Carnegie Mellon and Lehigh.

“The gold standard ought to remain the bachelor’s degree,” Van Der Werf said.