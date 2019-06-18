For second week in a row, high fecal bacteria levels discovered at 2 N.J. beaches

For the second consecutive week, two New Jersey beaches are under swimming advisories issued Tuesday afternoon due to unacceptable fecal bacteria levels, state officials said.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the advisory is in effect for the Stockton Avenue and New Jersey Avenue bay beaches in Long Beach Township.

The standard for the acceptable level of enterococcus, a bacteria found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals that can cause urinary tract infections, bacteremia, bacterial endocarditis, diverticulitis, and meningitis, is 104 colonies per 100 ml of water.

The Stockton Avenue beach registered 450 colonies, while the New Jersey Avenue beach generated 160 colonies when tested Monday.

Last week, swimming advisories were posted at the Somers Point bay beach in Atlantic County and the Atlantic Avenue ocean beach in Long Branch. The advisories were lifted after a resampling revealed bacteria levels under the threshold.

Some waterways are typically susceptible to higher bacteria levels after rainfall and associated storm runoff. Heavy rain moved through the Jersey Shore on Sunday night and Monday.

The state tests water quality at 188 ocean beaches, 20 bay beaches, and eight river beaches and issues advisories one day following an unacceptable bacteria level.

Beaches will close if two consecutive samples are collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard. The closure remains in effect until subsequent sampling indicates bacteria levels are again below the standard, according to the DEP.

You can check water quality at your local beaches here.