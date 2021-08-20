F&M poll shows a majority of conservative Pennsylvanians view 1/6 attack negatively

This story originally appeared on WITF.

The latest Franklin & Marshall College poll shows Pennsylvanians, including those who say they’re politically conservative, still hold an overwhelmingly negative view of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

F&M’s survey is one of the first statewide polls taken on the events of the attack since it happened eight months ago.

Researchers asked a group of 450 Pennsylvanians of varying backgrounds from across the state to weigh in on this question:

“Do you think it would be good or bad for our democracy if the events that took place at the capitol on January sixth happened after every election?”

85 percent said that scenario would be bad, including 66 percent of people who identify as Republican and 77 percent of those who consider themselves conservative.

Over the course of several hours on the afternoon of the 6th, large groups of protestors supporting former President Donald Trump marched on the Capitol and stormed the building, temporarily interrupting the day’s Electoral College certification proceedings and injuring more than 150 law enforcement officers. Five people died during the events from various causes.

At least two Pennsylvania political figures, state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Adams) and former Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone, were photographed together in D.C. around the time of the attack. Mastriano appears to walk through initial police barricades in several internet sleuth videos, while Saccone said in a social media video that he and others were planning to run “RINOs that have betrayed our president” out of the Capitol.