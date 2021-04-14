‘American Insurrection:’ the rise of violent extremism

A new Frontline/ProPublica documentary “American Insurrection” airs this week on PBS. It examines the rise of violent extremist groups over the last three years leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. ProPublica reporter A.C. THOMPSON and Frontline director RICK ROWLEY have been tracking far-right nationalism and militias – groups like the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Boogaloo Bois – who are determined to overthrow the government. We’ll talk with Thompson and Rowley about their investigation and their documentary, how hate group members get radicalized, how Trump galvanized and emboldened these movements, and the potential threat that they pose to the country.