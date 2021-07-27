What we learned from the House hearing on the Jan. 6th insurrection

Air Date: July 28, 2021 10:00 am
U.S. Capitol Police sergeant Aquilino Gonell; Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn are sworn in to testify during the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

U.S. Capitol Police sergeant Aquilino Gonell; Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn are sworn in to testify during the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

The House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol held its first hearing on Tuesday. Capitol police officers Harry Dunn and Sergeant Aquilino Gonell and D.C. police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges gave emotional testimony about defending the Capitol from the mob, the violent attacks they and their colleagues endured, and the injuries and trauma they suffered. The New York Times congressional reporter LUKE BROADWATER and BARBARA MCQUADE, a University of Michigan law professor and former U.S. attorney, join us to talk about what we learned from the hearing and testimony. We’ll also discuss the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into of January 6th, which so far has charged 500 defendants with crimes.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate