The House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol held its first hearing on Tuesday. Capitol police officers Harry Dunn and Sergeant Aquilino Gonell and D.C. police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges gave emotional testimony about defending the Capitol from the mob, the violent attacks they and their colleagues endured, and the injuries and trauma they suffered. The New York Times congressional reporter LUKE BROADWATER and BARBARA MCQUADE, a University of Michigan law professor and former U.S. attorney, join us to talk about what we learned from the hearing and testimony. We’ll also discuss the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into of January 6th, which so far has charged 500 defendants with crimes.