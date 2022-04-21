“We’re given the same dollars year after year and have to make it work. And a lot of times this is on the backs of the teachers, because in the form of pay, you have your fixed costs, you have things that you can’t control. We can’t control food costs. So therefore the thing we can control is how much we pay our teachers,” she said. “So I think [Wolf’s proposals] will allow us to increase our salaries for our teachers. Keeping in mind, our Pre-K teachers have the same credentials as our public school kindergarten teachers, and yet the salaries are substantially lower and the benefits are also lower. So even if a teacher looks at this as an opportunity and this is their dream job, a lot of times they can’t stay with us because of pay.”

The panelists also discussed the need to increase Pre-K staff. Nearly 7,000 vacant daycare positions across Pennsylvania are currently sitting unfilled. The Cuddle Zone Learning Center’s two classrooms are operating at half capacity because of staffing shortages, McEllroy said.