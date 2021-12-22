Christmas came a few days early for Paul Nowell.

On Tuesday, after a year of bouncing between the homes of family and friends, he finally got one to call his own.

“It’s a blessing,” said Nowell, his two-year-old son Noah in his arms. “You pray, and God, he hears your prayers.”

The two-bedroom house in Strawberry Mansion is one of seven vacants the Philadelphia Housing Authority rehabilitated on the 2900 block of Westmont Street under an agreement it reached last October with members of a homeless encampment that occupied a vacant lot in nearby Sharswood, including Nowell.

The encampment, known as Camp Teddy, formed to protest the authority and its treatment of the city’s homeless. It disbanded after PHA agreed to transfer more than 30 of its properties to the Philadelphia Community Land Trust, a new organization launched by encampment leader Jennifer Bennetch to restore vacant government-owned houses that were previously considered uninhabitable.

The agreement enabled PHA to move forward with the construction of a new shopping center, part of the agency’s sweeping plan to transform Sharswood.

“The results you see today show that adults with good intentions can work things out,” PHA president Kelvin Jeremiah said Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony feet from Nowell’s new home, one of two that will be moved into this week.

PHA acquired a total of nine homes on Westmont in the late 1960s and early 1970s, at a time when middle-class white families were leaving Philadelphia for the suburbs and manufacturers were beginning to move overseas.