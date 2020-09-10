First Alert: Tropical downpours and flooding to hit area Thursday

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for the Philadelphia region Thursday due to tropical downpours and the threat of localized flooding.

The alert is in effect for the entire region except for the Jersey Shore from through midnight. While the Shore will see some rain on Thursday, the flood threat there will be much lower compared to other areas.

“We’ll see random, pop-up very heavy downpours throughout the day and into Thursday night.” First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna said. “In these situations, very heavy rainfall will occur over some of our neighborhoods, while other neighborhoods are spared. You have to pay close attention throughout the day as the weather will be changing each hour.”

Some areas at the Jersey Shore picked up over an inch of rain Wednesday night into early Thursday, while other places in and around Philadelphia saw less rain, but enough for damp morning driving conditions.

“Overall, it’ll be a dreary day,” meteorologist Krystal Klei said. “Humid, cloudy and rainy.”