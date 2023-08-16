England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain

On either side of that, she guided Netherlands to the European title in 2017 and then took over the England squad for its breakthrough Euro 2022 title.

“I’m the lucky one — the last two tournaments I’m going to the final,” said Wiegman, the only female head coach of any team to reach the quarterfinals. The equation is now one out of two.

“You make it to finals, it’s really special,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Am I here in the middle of a fairytale or something?’”

England dominated possession in the first half, starving the Australians of the ball and shutting down the Matildas’ transitional, counter-attacking game.

It was rewarded when Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute with a powerful right-foot shot diagonally inside the far post. A throw-in from Rachel Daly went to Hemp, who turned and sent it into the area where Russo turned it back past Hemp for Toone to swoop.

Australia superstar Kerr started her first match of the tournament after overcoming a left calf injury and scored for the Matildas, but it wasn’t enough to overhaul the European champions.

Her equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,784-strong crowd some hope, but Hemp scored to restore England’s lead in the 71st and provided a perfect through ball for Alessia Russo to finish from a tight angle on the right side four minutes from the end of regulation.

“Even after Sam’s goal there was no fear in the squad. We weren’t nervous. We just played our football,” Hemp said. “I think we showed the relentlessness inside the squad to make it 2-1. And then even when we’re on the backfoot there going into the final few minutes, I felt like we showed calm, composure on the ball to manage to counterattack them and obviously make it 3-1. ”

England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet at Stadium Australia on Sunday. It will be the first all-European final since 2003.

Australia will play Sweden, which lost 2-1 to Spain in the other semifinal, for third place on Saturday in Brisbane.

“We wanted to dominate the game, we didn’t do that. And we wanted to probably create more scoring opportunities and we didn’t do that,” Australia midfielder Katrina Gorry said, reflecting on her 100th game for the Matildas. “But you know, we’ve got a quick turnaround and we want to win the bronze medal.”

After topping its group, advancing over Nigeria on penalties in the round of 16 and b eating Colombia in the quarterfinals, England was playing in the semifinals for the third consecutive Women’s World Cup. Australia was in the final four for the first time.

It showed, particularly in the first half and in the last 20 minutes when the Australians had to chase the game.

England had a harder edge and was more clinical when it counted.