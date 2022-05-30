WHYY interviewed neurologists in the region to learn more about stroke. Dr. Kim Gannon, of Christiana Care Hospital, and Dr. Paul Katz, of Temple Medicine weighed in about who is at risk, as well as how to spot warning signs and symptoms in yourself, or someone else.

How many types of strokes are there?

The experts who spoke to WHYY said there are two kinds:

– Ischemic, which represents about 80% of strokes. It is caused by a blocked blood vessel in the brain (usually due to a blood clot), which destroys brain tissue.

– Hemorrhagic stroke can occur for a number of reasons. The most common cause is a hemorrhage in the brain due to high blood pressure, damaging small, friable blood vessels in the brain. Hemorrhagic stroke also can be caused by other problems, such as a ruptured intracranial aneurysm, a rupture of an arteriovenous malformation, or a malformation of the blood vessels in the brain.

Who is most at risk for having a stroke?

Stroke most often occurs among people over 65, said Gannon, a neurologist and director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Christiana Care Hospital. In general, strokes before the age of 80 are more common among men. However, after age 80, stroke is more common among women, Gannon said.

However, people of any age could be at risk of having a stroke if they have health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, coronary disease, or a smoking history, said Katz, professor and chair of neurology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. High cholesterol can also be a contributing factor, but to a lesser extent, he said.

Hailey Bieber, the 25-year-old model and wife to pop singer Justin Bieber, revealed last month that she had a mini stroke. Katz said stroke among this age group is very rare. However, people whose hearts do not form properly during infancy and aren’t corrected with surgery are at risk for having a stroke caused by a blood clot, he said. Diseases such as lupus, and some rheumatologic conditions, can also cause strokes among young people, Katz said.

Can you reduce the chances of stroke?

Quitting smoking is a standard protocol for ischemic stroke prevention, which reduces your risk by 50%, Gannon said. Other preventative measures include taking appropriate medication for hypertension and diabetes, and blood thinners for atrial fibrillation, Katz said.

Gannon said it’s also important to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, to limit red meat and sugar consumption, and to exercise for about 150 minutes per week.

“This can be a combination of moderate exercise, like walking, and vigorous exercise to get our heart rate up,” she said. “Sometimes incorporating small things to change our lifestyle can be the most useful, meaning like parking at the back of the parking lot when you’re going into your job, or walking up one flight of stairs and then taking the elevator the rest of the way, or maybe having an after-dinner walk with your family or your pets.”