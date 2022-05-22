Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday.

“João is headed home — time to rest and recover (and annoy me)!” tweeted his wife, Gisele Fetterman, who was born in Brazil and often refers to her husband with the Portuguese translation of John. “I’m so grateful for the amazing staff at Lancaster General for taking such good care of him from start to finish.”

Fetterman said in a statement that he was headed home to Braddock and “could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family.”

“I am feeling great, but per my doctor’s orders, and Gisele’s orders, I am going to continue to rest and recover,” he said. “Later this week I will have a follow-up visit with my doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue.”