Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation

In a statement it issued, the Fed said the economy “has been expanding at a moderate pace,” a slight upgrade from its assessment in June.

Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell revealed that the Fed’s staff economists no longer foresee a recession. In April, the minutes of the central bank’s March meeting had revealed that the staff economists envisioned a “mild” recession later this year.

“Given the resilience of the economy recently,” he said, “they are no longer forecasting a recession.”

A key question swirling around the Fed is whether Wednesday’s increase will be its last or whether it will hike again later this year. At his news conference, Powell said the central bank has made no decisions about any future rate increases. But he made clear that the fight against inflation isn’t over.

“The process of getting inflation down to 2% has a long way to go,” Powell said.

He stressed that the Fed’s policymakers will assess a range of incoming economic data in determining what action, if any, to take at their next meeting. When the officials last met in June, they signaled that they expected to raise rates twice more. By the time they meet again Sept. 19-20, Powell noted, they will have much more data in hand: Two more inflation reports, two reports on hiring and unemployment and updated figures on consumer spending and wages.

Some economists think the Fed might decide to forgo a rate increase in September before weighing a possible hike at its meeting in November.

In recent weeks, several Fed officials have said they worry that the still-brisk pace of job growth will lead workers to demand higher pay to make up for two years of inflationary prices. Sharp wage gains can perpetuate inflation if companies respond by raising prices for their customers.

At the same time, the steady easing of inflation pressures has lifted hopes that the Fed can pull off a difficult “soft landing,” in which its rate hikes would continue to cool inflation without sending the economy tumbling into a painful recession.

Powell lent support to that possibility in his remarks Wednesday, saying, “We do have a shot at a soft landing.”

He held open the prospect that the Fed will “be able to achieve inflation moving back down to our target without the kind of really significant downturn that results in high levels of job losses that we’ve seen in the past.”

Durable consumer spending has been a key driver of growth. Many Americans still have savings stemming from the pandemic, when the government distributed stimulus checks and people saved by spending less on travel, restaurants and entertainment.

And hiring has remained healthy, with employers having added 209,000 jobs in June and the jobless rate reaching an ultra-low 3.6%. That’s about where it was when the Fed began raising rates in March 2022 — a sign of economic resilience that almost no one had foreseen.