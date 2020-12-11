Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged four men with murder in connection to the shooting death of Sgt. James O’Connor, who was killed in March while trying to serve a fugitive warrant in Frankford.

Hassan Elliott, the 22-year-old accused of firing the bullets that killed O’Connor that morning, is eligible for the death penalty, according to a seven-count indictment unsealed Thursday. The rare sentence would have to be approved by the U.S. Attorney General and the federal jury empaneled to hear the case at trial.

Elliott and his three co-defendants — Khalif Sears, 19, Bilal Mitchell, 20 and Sherman Easterling, 25 — are also charged with related drug-trafficking and firearms charges.

The four men, all of whom are incarcerated, already have pending state charges in connection to the March 13 slaying.

“Hassan Elliott never should have been on the street in the first place. He should have been in jail. The only reason he was out of jail was because of the pro-violent defendant policies of the Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain Thursday during a news conference outside of the federal courthouse.

McSwain, who has a history of criticizing Krasner, made similar statements days after O’Connor was killed.

Asked to respond on Thursday, Krasner’s spokesperson, Jane Roh, emailed an office press release outlining the timeline of events leading up to O’Connor’s murder, which notes the police department’s unsuccessful effort to locate and arrest Elliott, as well as Elliott’s failure to appear at two probation violation hearings. “We have no additional comment at this time,” she said.

O’Connor, 46, was a member of the six-member SWAT unit assigned to arrest Elliott for a murder he allegedly committed in 2019.

Police have said officers began taking fire almost immediately after breaching the door of an apartment building on the 1600 block of Bridge Street. City prosecutors say Elliott fired more than 20 shots at O’Connor, a 23-year veteran, and his team through the closed door of a second-floor bedroom.