From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Adam Fishbein was offered a position in the U.S. Department of Labor in 2021, it felt like he’d achieved a goal that he had worked toward most of his life.

He was a new college graduate and became a policy advisor in the Office of Disability Employment Policy, a nonregulatory agency that crafts policies and works with employers to increase workplace opportunities for people with disabilities.

“When I got that job, I was elated. I was over the moon,” he said. “It was my dream job.”

Fishbein was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at 6 years old, which set him on a path of advocacy work and fueled his determination to exceed people’s expectations of what it means to live with a disability.

At the office, he worked with a team of people in Washington, D.C., to ensure that employment programs and policies designed to support people with disabilities, like workplace accommodations, recruitment practices and discrimination protections, were well-funded and working correctly.

“What I loved about that was that I was affecting change. It felt like I was affecting change on a macro level,” Fishbein said. “I thought I would be there for my whole career. I really did. And maybe that was naïve.”

In February, the initiative known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or D.O.G.E., began ordering mass layoffs and firings across various federal agencies and departments to align with President Donald Trump’s goal of downsizing the size and scope of the federal government.

Fishbein was among thousands of workers who’ve lost their jobs through deferred resignations, early retirements, layoffs or firings.

Now, Fishbein faces an uncertain future in his own career, and he said he worries about the future of employment opportunities and protections for all people with disabilities if federal oversight and enforcement becomes weaker.

“We’re going to go backwards,” he said. “There’s no question.”